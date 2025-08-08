Safety improvements outside Arbor View High School unveiled just before the start of the new school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the wake of the tragic DUI crash in May that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley says the city is taking additional steps to make school zones safer as we head into a new school year.

The mayor says the speed limit will be lowered in front of Arbor View by the end of the month.

It's an idea that came straight from a heartfelt conversation she had with McKenzie Scott's grandmother.

And that's not the only safety improvement Arbor View students will see this school year.

Hailey Gravitt was outside the school Friday morning with a look at some of those new safety measures.

Some new additions include a pedestrian flasher at the crosswalk on Buffalo Road at the high school driveway, refreshed crosswalk paint, and added signage on Buffalo.

Arbor View High School will also get dedicated crossing guards as part of the city's pilot program expansion, a big win for parents who have been advocating for this change.

Kennan Jackson pleaded not guilty to DUI resulting in death in relation to the crash that killed McKenzie.

State Sen. John Steinbeck spoke on the number of DUI crashes he responded to during his time in the Clark County Fire Department and how that inspired his work on Senate Bill 309 this past Legislative session for harsher DUI penalties.

On the topic of student safety ahead of the new school year, officials with the city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spoke on new enforcement surrounding e-bikes and e-scooters, and what parents should be aware of.

As a reminder to all drivers, the school year for the Clark County School District begins Monday, Aug. 11.