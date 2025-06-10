Driver pleads not guilty to DUI, reckless driving charges in Arbor View senior's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man suspected of driving impaired, hitting and killing Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott has entered a plea in court.

Keenan Jackson pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.

Jackson, 37, was arrested after the May 2 crash outside Arbor View High School. Police said Scott was crossing the street near her school inside a marked crosswalk when she was hit and died as a result of her injuries.

Police said Jackson was speeding on Buffalo Drive when he hit Scott. According to investigators, Jackson told police he hadn't been drinking and was coming from a Starbucks. A breathalyzer test revealed his blood alcohol level was 0.286 — more than three times Nevada's legal limit.

WATCH | Community rallies for Arbor View senior killed in crosswalk

Community rallies for Arbor View senior killed in crosswalk

The case has sparked outrage across the Las Vegas community and calls for harsher penalties for deadly DUIs, including from Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

"That's a lot of alcohol, at 11 o'clock in the morning, in a school zone or near a school — unacceptable," Wolfson told Channel 13 in a previous interview. "And that's why this man is going to go to prison for not a long enough time, I'm afraid. I'm entitled to my own opinion, just like any of you. It's not enough."

Jackson's trial is for Oct. 20, 2025.