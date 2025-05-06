Man accused of DUI crash that killed Arbor View student appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An emotional scene unfolded in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday as the man accused of killing 18-year-old McKenzie Scott faced a judge.

McKenzie’s mother held up a framed photo of her daughter during the arraignment of 37-year-old Keenan Jackson. Jackson has been charged with two felony counts: DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

According to the arrest report, Jackson’s blood alcohol content was 0.286 at the time of the crash—more than three times Nevada’s legal limit.

The arrest report also explained that Jackson showed multiple signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of alcohol. Metro police say he performed poorly on field sobriety tests, leading to his arrest for suspected DUI.

Despite these observations, Jackson denied consuming any alcoholic beverages.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson says the case underscores the urgent need for stricter DUI laws in Nevada.

“The possible penalty in these kinds of cases is insufficient. What we’re doing so far isn’t working. We’re having too many of these cases almost every single day here in Las Vegas,” Wolfson said. "That’s a lot of alcohol, at 11 o’clock in the morning, in a school zone or near a school, unacceptable. And that’s why this man is going to go to prison, for not a long enough time, I’m afraid. I’m the district attorney, I’m entitled to my own opinion just like any of you, it’s not enough.”

Wolfson is actively advocating for legislative reforms to strengthen DUI penalties in Nevada, emphasizing that current laws are insufficient to deter repeat offenders and prevent fatal crashes.

He has been vocal about the need for stricter consequences to address the growing concerns surrounding impaired driving. Wolfson encouraged the community to contact their legislators and request they advocate for harsher DUI penalties.

In the days since the crash, McKenzie’s classmates and community members have launched an online petition calling for better safety measures around schools. That petition has already garnered over 1,400 signatures.

City officials also conducted a crosswalk and infrastructure safety review outside Arbor View on Monday following the incident.

Jackson is being held on a $500,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.