LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a sad day at Arbor View High School as students and teachers mourned the loss of one of their own — a high school senior only a few weeks from graduation.

On Friday, 18-year-old McKenzie Scott was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in a crosswalk just outside the school.

WATCH | Students who spoke with Channel 13 on Monday tell us the silence on campus spoke louder than words.

How fellow Arbor View classmates and community members are remembering McKenzie Scott

On Monday, a softball game was scheduled where Scott would be honored, but it was canceled due to rainy weather. Despite the cancellation, fellow Arbor View classmates and community members still came out for McKenzie Scott Night, honoring her life.

Over at the high school, fellow senior Jordan Rambran said he witnessed the crash that took the life of his classmate.

"It was all a very scary experience," Rambran said. "Everyone's been really quiet. I feel very quiet today."

Police arrested 37-year-old Keenan Jackson in connection with Scott's death. They say he was speeding on Buffalo Drive when he hit Scott just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Many fellow students continue to mourn her loss.

"I would see her in the halls, and I would see her smile, and like, I — you see those people and they just kind of make you happy," said Lola Huntsman. "To hear she had such a bright future, I mean, having a full-ride scholarship, it's heartbreaking to hear her name sometimes."

"You don't really expect anything like that to happen, because we should be safe at school, and like, some of these cars are going honestly too fast," said Araceli Garcia.

For many, the healing is just beginning. The Clark County School District tells us counselors and social workers are available for students who need support.

Looking into road safety measures

Scott's death has prompted city officials to review the roadway conditions where she died.

On Monday, the city said their engineers went to the Buffalo Drive crosswalk to conduct a fatal/critical report. In these reports, city engineers said they checked and took photos of road conditions involved in the crash to identify if any changes need to be made.

This is part of the community-wide Vision Zero effort to increase safety and prevent more tragedies like Scott's death on Nevada roadways.