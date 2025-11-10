LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Six months after the tragic death of McKenzie Scott, safety implementations stand outside Arbor View High School, but students say there's still some fear when they cross the street each day.

Safety improvements at Arbor View High School have come a long way since the tragic loss of McKenzie Scott in May. Since then, the City of Las Vegas and the community have been working together to add safety measures at the school.

I spoke to a few Arbor View students to hear their thoughts on the improvements.

Arbor View students reflect on safety improvements as suspect in fatal wreck faces sentencing

The improvements include pedestrian flashers, a refreshed crosswalk, added signage, and a lowered speed limit around the school, now at 35 mph.

When asked if students feel safer walking to school, senior Anthony Confer says the changes help somewhat.

"I don't think it's really going to stop what happens, you know, it happens all the time. I can't really fix that," Confer said. "I'm glad these lights were added because I don't remember them being here a couple years back."

I was outside the school with a look at some of those new safety measures just after they were installed.

Safety improvements, reduced speed limit coming outside Arbor View High School

Arbor View High School students say they want drivers to pay attention. While the traffic improvements won't stop every accident, they're bringing peace of mind to those who cross the street to get to school every day.

"Way safer than before, way safer. I feel like I'm not at risk of getting hit anymore," said senior Ethan Regadio.

The latest change added was crossing guards just this school year to help students walk to and from school.

"I think it just makes it better like crossing the street because, like, knowing there's someone there standing there trying to make them stop," freshman Marcel Fulgencio said.

While we can't turn back the tragic loss of McKenzie Scott, we can work together to make sure everyone gets home safe.

"You shouldn't be like drinking or driving or doing anything like that because that's just stupid," Fulgencio said.

The man accused of killing Scott is expected to be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Students at Arbor View remembered their classmate McKenzie and told me they hope justice is served.

"Just spend the rest of life in prison. I'm not going to lie because that girl was supposed to graduate, and unfortunately she didn't," Confer said.

"A long time, you know, because obviously he took someone's life. I just want to make sure he's like in for, like, a long time, enough to make up for, you know, and hopefully he can change for the better," Regadio said.

"Watch out for kids because it's never, it's never gonna be a fun time once you hit somebody," Confer said.

It's a shared responsibility for drivers and pedestrians to make sure that we all get to and from our destinations safely.

