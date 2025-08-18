LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After months of community advocacy, three local high schools now have crossing guards to help students safely travel to and from school.

Hailey Gravitt was outside one of those schools as the new crossing guards greeted students on their way to school.

Arbor View High School welcomes official crossing guards after expanded funding

Arbor View, Cimarron, and Paolo Verde high schools all received official crossing guards this week, marking a significant victory for families who have been pushing for increased safety measures.

During the first week of school, a volunteer group called Walk Safely LV — comprised of concerned parents — took matters into their own hands by serving as temporary crossing guards.

"A group of moms came together after poor McKenzie, and we came back with full force and power and the city listened to us," said parent volunteer Ashley Brewer. "Now we've got a crossing guard and we've got enhancements and our kids are getting to school safe."

The implementation of official crossing guards came after a second hiring event to staff for high schools.

City officials noted that demand for crossing guards has been at an all-time high.

"Their presence helps to create more of a sense of a bubble of safety and security," team manager Sergio Mayoral explained. "I'm excited to see that in person."

Data from pilot programs showed improved compliance with traffic laws from both vehicles and pedestrians when crossing guards were present.

The community's push for safety improvements began three months ago following the tragic death of 18-year-old Mackenzie Scott, who was hit and killed while walking to school.

Walk Safely LV organizers say they're continuing their safety mission. The Arbor View principal has asked the group to focus on a new crosswalk by Whispering Sands in front of the high school.

