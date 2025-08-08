Officials discuss safety improvements outside Arbor View HS ahead of new school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the wake of the tragic DUI crash in May that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley says the city is taking additional steps to make school zones safer as we head into a new school year.

The mayor says the speed limit will be lowered in front of Arbor View by the end of the month.

It's an idea that came straight from a heartfelt conversation she had with McKenzie Scott's grandmother.

And that's not the only safety improvement Arbor View students will see this school year.

Hailey Gravitt was outside the school Friday morning with a look at some of those new safety measures.

Safety improvements, reduced speed limit coming outside Arbor View High School

Some new additions include a pedestrian flasher at the crosswalk on Buffalo Road at the high school driveway, refreshed crosswalk paint, and added signage on Buffalo.

Arbor View High School will also get dedicated crossing guards as part of the city's pilot program expansion, a big win for parents who have been advocating for this change.

Officials will hold a press conference outside the school later this morning, which you can watch LIVE here beginning at 10 a.m.