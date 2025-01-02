New details emerge on the suspect involved in the fatal Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTNV) — New details on the suspect involved in the fatal Cybertruck explosion at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas are emerging following federal search operations in Colorado Springs.
On New Year's Day, it was revealed the now-deceased suspect had rented the Tesla Cybertruck in Colorado via the Turo app.
FBI investigators are conducting a search warrant of the suspect's house in Colorado Springs. ATF has been brought in to assist.
Federal sources said the suspect in Las Vegas and the suspect behind the fatal attack in New Orleans both served in the military, and the FBI is investigating a connection between them.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
New details emerge on suspect involved in fatal Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion
Person barricaded in bus at Fremont and Charleston
What we know so far on the Trump Hotel Cybertruck explosion
Police seek 16-year-old suspect in North Las Vegas killing
Police: 2 separate teens charged for murdering their fathers less than a day apart
Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting; 15-year-old arrested
15-year-old son arrested for fatally shooting his father in west Las Vegas
Video of fatal stabbing scene on Mercury Street
Las Vegas police investigating possible early morning fatal road-rage incident
Family, friends remember man killed in tragic 2023 carjacking spree in Las Vegas