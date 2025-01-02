New details emerge on the suspect involved in the fatal Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTNV) — New details on the suspect involved in the fatal Cybertruck explosion at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas are emerging following federal search operations in Colorado Springs.

On New Year's Day, it was revealed the now-deceased suspect had rented the Tesla Cybertruck in Colorado via the Turo app.

FBI investigators are conducting a search warrant of the suspect's house in Colorado Springs. ATF has been brought in to assist.

Federal sources said the suspect in Las Vegas and the suspect behind the fatal attack in New Orleans both served in the military, and the FBI is investigating a connection between them.