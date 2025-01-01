Cybertruck explosion outside Las Vegas Trump hotel investigated as 'possible act of terror'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Watch here for the latest from the authorities on the investigation:

According to officials, a 2024 Tesla Cybertruck pulled up to the Trump Hotel glass entrance doors in the valet area before exploding.

One person, who was inside the Tesla, is confirmed dead and seven others were injured, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

Two of the people injured were taken to University Medical Center, where they have since been released.

WATCH | Channel 13 spoke to someone who was staying at the hotel. He shared what he saw before he evacuated:

Investigators have not said what caused the blast, whether it was something wrong with the vehicle, something external or some sort of explosive inside the vehicle.

Until a motive is determined and other possibilities are ruled out, police are treating the explosion like a possible criminal act and a possible act of terror, according to a report by ABC News.

We've also learned that the Cybertruck was rented from Turo, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

The explosives inside the truck were described as fireworks, gas tanks and gaming fuel, which authorities believe were connected to a detonation system controlled by the driver, according to a report from CNN.

As police continue to investigate whether what took place was a malicious act, the sheriff said he does not believe there is any further threat to the community.

"We believe everything is safe now," said Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

But he did warn the public to stay away, saying, "We don't know what we don't know."

Authorities also confirmed that anyone who was staying at the hotel has been moved to Resorts World.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Fire Department and the FBI are all assisting in the investigation.

Eric Trump released the following statement on social media Wednesday:

Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.



Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, released the following statement on X:

We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.



President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation and has directed his team to offer any federal assistance needed, according to ABC News.

Fashion Show Drive is closed in both directions from Sammy Davis Jr Drive to Las Vegas Boulevard while authorities investigate.

This is a developing situation. We will update this report as more information is made available.

