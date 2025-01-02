Suspect in Cybertruck explosion reportedly shot himself in the head just before detonation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local and federal authorities met with members of the press to share the latest details in the investigation surrounding a Cybertruck explosion outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

At 8:40 a.m., local authorities responded to the Trump Hotel and found a Tesla Cybertruck engulfed in flames. Through the investigation, officials learned the Cybertruck pulled up to the valet area of the hotel before exploding. The explosion killed one person, the man inside the vehicle, and injured seven others. The driver was identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, who had multiple addresses associated with him in Colorado Springs. Federal authorities executed a search warrant on his home Thursday morning. We have also learned that Livelsberger was a member of the Army Special Forces known as the Green Berets and that he served at the same military base as the suspect involved in a truck slamming into New Year's Eve revelers in New Orleans. Both suspects also used the vehicle rental company Turo to obtain the trucks used in the incidents. However, the FBI stated on Thursday that there is no "definitive" link between the two incidents. Investigators have not revealed the cause of the explosion. However, gas canisters and fireworks were inside the vehicle, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill. Authorities in Las Vegas said on Wednesday that they are investigating whether the explosion was an act of terrorism. Those staying at Trump Hotel were evacuated to Resorts World. Those guests will be returning to the Trump Hotel Thursday to collect their belongings.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill was joined by agents with the FBI and ATF in Thursday's briefing. Watch the full press conference here:

WHAT WAS INSIDE THE VEHICLE?

McMahill confirmed that authorities have recovered a military ID, passport, a Desert Eagle .50 caliber semi-automatic pistol, an SLR B30 semi-automatic weapon, a number of fireworks, an iPhone a smartwatch and credit cards from the vehicle.

Authorities confirmed that the firearms were purchased legally, and that everything found in the vehicle was purchased in Colorado.

HOW DID THE SUSPECT DIE?

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, was the only casualty of this incident. Officials have confirmed he was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion. However, authorities have learned that the subject suffered a gunshot wound to the head prior to the detonation, which they believe to have been self-inflicted.

McMahill also wanted to clarify that while authorities are comfortable identifying the suspect as Livelsberger due to what has been revealed during the investigation, the identification has not been 100% confirmed by DNA or medical records.

HOW DID HE GET HERE?

Records show the Cybertruck was rented in Denver on Dec. 28, from there the suspect traveled through New Mexico and Arizona before arriving in Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

His last known location before Las Vegas was in Kingman, Ariz. on Jan. 1 at 5:33 a.m. The Cybertruck was first spotted in Las Vegas at 7:29 a.m.

WHAT HAPPENED ONCE HE ARRIVED?

Through surveillance video, the vehicle can be seen pulling into the Trump Hotel valet, then leaving before spending some time in the parking lot of a business near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. Video also shows the vehicle churning to go northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard from Sands Avenue at 8:39 a.m., then pulling back into the Trump Hotel valet before the explosion.

HOW IS TESLA HELPING IN THE INVESTIGATION?

When asked about obtaining the video footage from the vehicle, McMahill confirmed that Tesla is sending employees who will be arriving Thursday afternoon to assist in recovering that video.

WHAT ARE THE THOUGHTS FROM ATF ON THE EXPLOSIVES USED?

Kenny Cooper, assistant special agent in charge of the ATF out of San Francisco, told members of the media that the level of sophistication of the explosives was not at the level of what they would expect with Livelsberger's military experience. Cooper also said most of the materials found inside the vehicle were some type of fuel to help create a greater explosion and that all materials would be considered consumer-grade.

IS THIS CONNECTED TO THE INCIDENT IN NEW ORLEANS?

The FBI is still working to determine what could have motivated the act, with task forces working domestically and around the globe.

Authorities do not have any information at this time that connects the suspect to any terrorist organization but all leads are being investigated.

McMahill also addressed the rumors circulating regarding the connection to the suspect in connection to the attack in New Orleans. While officials have confirmed the two men were stationed at the same military base, there is no evidence that they served in the same unit or during the same time.

McMahill also noted that if the suspect had any criminal history, it has not been brought to his attention.

DO THEY NEED HELP FROM THE PUBLIC?

The FBI is accepting tips, either by phone by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at Tips.FBI.gov.

McMahill later says they are specifically looking for anybody who may have been at the charging locations where the suspect stopped at the same time the suspect was there. Because Teslas have so many cameras, these people may have videos on their vehicles that could help with the investigation.

ADDRESSING SOCIAL MEDIA RUMORS:

"We're not releasing information that we haven't corroborated and verified," McMahill said. "We're very well aware of all the things going around on social media, but we're not going to tell you anything until we know it for a fact."

