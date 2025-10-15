Nevada regulators demand more data in NV Energy overcharging investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) continues to investigate a decades-long NV Energy overcharging case, holding its second workshop Tuesday morning to address the utility's refund proposal.

Regulators pressed for more data access during the hearing, emphasizing the investigatory nature of the proceedings.

"At some point the [PUCN] staff and BCP (Bureau of Consumer Protection) are going to have to look at all the data if we're ever going to resolve this. I mean this is an investigatory docket, so they're gonna have to have access to all of that data," said Sam Creno, PUCN Hearing Officer presiding over the docket.

NV Energy has proposed to retroactively refund or credit overcharged customers dating back to 2017. The utility's plan would result in total adjustments exceeding $32 million, according to the docket filing.

"In September, NV Energy filed our proposal in the multi-family billing investigatory docket. So we have proposed refunding affecting affected customers back to 2017, which is as far back as our billing records are able to to look back at this time," Meghin Delaney, NV Energy spokesperson,

"Our proposal is based on the billing records that we have," Delaney continued.

However, PUCN staff noted overcharging has occurred since 2001 due to misclassified residential rates. According to consumer groups, more than 100,000 customers in Nevada have been impacted.

"We do deeply regret that this mistake happened and we are working now to make sure that we will change that mistake," Delaney said.

At the workshop, PUCN Chair Hayley Williamson set a new deadline for NV Energy to provide additional information pausing any final decision on the refund docket.

"I expect NV Energy to timely provide that information so that staff may file their next round of comments," Williamson said.

What locals need to know:

According to NV Energy, customers who have been overcharged should have already received notification from the utility.

Some customers may have already received six months worth of refunds or credits.

"Of you're an active NV Energy customer, you're still receiving service from NV Energy, this will appear as a credit on your bill, which means your bill will be lower until that credit runs out. If you maybe were an NV Energy customer and are no longer one, that would come to you in the form of a refund, and that would be a check that is mailed to you as a former NV Energy customer," Delaney said.

If you have questions, Delaney said the best course of action is to call NV Energy's help line at (702) 402-5555.

"When they do reach someone on the other end, that person should be able to look into their bill and to make sure that they are being billed correctly for their type of residence," Delaney explained.

You can also reach out to us here at Channel 13 with your concerns.

Beware of aggressive sales tactics:

Las Vegas resident Alan Osborne attended Tuesday's PUCN workshop seeking answers after being approached by solar sales representatives who allegedly used the NV Energy controversy to pressure him into switching from the utility.

"The reason I came today was to try and get some answers about those types of things and most of what I was told is false," Osborne said.

He described being misled by the sales team, who used Google Maps imagery of his home and provided what he called misinformation about his involvement in the overcharging case.

"They used Google Maps, you know, and had a picture of my house and everything. There was a lot of misinformation that was given," Osborne said.

Despite relief that his home isn't affected, Osborne said locals like him are feeling the strain.

"The part that's frustrating for me anyway is it seems like everybody's ganging up on the consumer right now. And it seems like the everyday Joe Blo that lives here and supports the town and does the hard work isn't getting a break on anything," Osborne said.

