New law aims to increase safety in school zones as hundreds of incidents reported this semester

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School safety is on the top of mind for many here in our valley.
Now, local leaders are saying a new law that increases fines for traffic violations in school zones will make schools safer for everyone.
“I can’t imagine anybody being against something like that," said Chris Ackerman, who has seven grandchildren currently in school.
When I told him that just in this school year alone, 206 students across Clark County have been hit in school zones from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m., he was shocked.
“That just shouldn’t happen, that’s so sad," Ackerman said.
I asked him if it's a concern, knowing kids are getting hit, with his seven grandchildren going to school as well.
“Yeah, so I haven’t thought about that before, but you would hate to see them have an accident like that," he said.
Local leaders say new safety improvements and a new law will help keep kids safe.
“We should start to see a change tomorrow," said CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert. "I mean, people need to be aware. We shouldn’t have to have a law to make sure that people are following the law.”
Thursday, Ebert joined Gov. Joe Lombardo and many local leaders in a ceremonial signing of Assembly Bill 6.
This bill passed through this year's special legislative session.
With the bill now signed into law, it will take effect July 1, 2026.
This will double the fines for speeding, illegal U-turns and other traffic violations in school zones. Plus, it'll give more flexibility to schools and local governments to design the zones themselves.
“It’s going to make a difference, I truly think it’ll make a difference," Lombardo said.
Ackerman hopes this will truly help keep our valley children safe.
“I would vote for making that happen," Ackerman said.
Once again, the law doesn't go into effect until July 1, 2026, but we will make sure to update you on the impact it has on our valley.
