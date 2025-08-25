Developing: DMV offices closed 'until further notice' amid statewide 'network security incident'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A so-called "network security incident" continues to impact Nevadans' ability to access state services this week.

Channel 13 first heard reports of the outage on Sunday. Since then, a host of nv.gov websites have been unavailable amid ongoing efforts to restore their functionality.

We're following updates to this to bring you the latest details as we learn them. Here's what we know so far:

UPDATE | 4:26 p.m. Tuesday

DMV offices are expected to remain closed "until further notice," according to a recent update from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

For those who had a scheduled DMV appointment during the closure, the agency says it will host walk-ins for those impacted patrons during a two-week period after it reopens. You are asked to visit the same office where you booked your original appointment.

"Stay tuned for updates on reopening dates, the agency wrote.

DMV official update as of August 26, 2025: pic.twitter.com/tJ85JHusDx — Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) August 26, 2025

UPDATE | 7:26 p.m. Monday

The Office of the Governor has shared an update regarding the network recovery operations in place.

According to the office, "state offices will likely be closed again tomorrow [Tuesday, August 26], aside from critical employees and operations."

Channel 13 will provide more updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

The ongoing outage affecting Nevada's state-run websites is now getting a helping hand from federal authorities.

The FBI confirmed to Channel 13 that they are assisting in the investigation into network outages on Monday.

The Governor's Technology Office says state services and phone lines will be spotty as officials work to fix a network disruption that began Sunday. To minimize disruption while technical teams restore normal operations, state offices will pause in-person services Monday so crews can continue working on a fix.

Local News Governor: Personal information not compromised in 'network security incident' Alyssa Roberts

During recovery, certain websites, online services, and office phone lines may be slow or briefly unavailable; 911 emergency call-taking remains available statewide.

If you can't connect to a state office's website or by phone, officials ask that you try again later.

Some of the affected services include:



Nevada DMV

Nevada State Police administrative in-office and online services (NHP and dispatch phone lines are still in service)

Nevada Gaming Control Board

North Las Vegas Police Department's Records Bureau

RTC traffic cameras and electronic freeway signs

Nevada Department of Agriculture

Nevada Welfare and Supportive Services

Bureau of Consumer Protection

Nevada Department of Corrections

Nevada Division of Emergency Management

Nevada Public and Behavioral Health

Office of the Attorney General

Department of Public Safety

Nevada State Purchasing

Nevada State Business and Industry

Nevada Division of Insurance

Department of Human Services



WATCH | Here's the scene at a Las Vegas DMV location amid the closure on Monday:

Nevada DMV locations closed amid statewide network outages

What this means for you:



Offices will not offer in-person services Monday. Agencies will announce when counters reopen and any alternative options.

State websites and phone lines may be intermittently unavailable. If a site or line does not respond, please try again later.

Emergencies: Call 911. For non-emergency questions, check the relevant agency’s website or use email.

What the State is doing:

