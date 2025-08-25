Governor: Nevadans' personal information not compromised in statewide 'network security incident'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Office of Gov. Joe Lombardo is offering clarity amid an ongoing outage impacting the websites and services of a host of state agencies.

At this time, the Governor's Office does not believe that Nevadans' personal identifying information has been compromised as a result of the ongoing issue, according to a memo shared on Monday afternoon.

Please see the memo related to the August 24 network security incident below. pic.twitter.com/PvXcSpO63G — Governor Lombardo Press Office (@Lombardo_Press) August 25, 2025

Channel 13 first became aware of the outage on Sunday night, when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warned the public to expect delays with its Records and Fingerprint Bureau.

On Monday, additional state agencies closed their offices and reported ongoing impacts from the outage, which the governor's office described as "a network security incident."

The FBI has since confirmed to Channel 13 that it is assisting the State of Nevada and the Governor's Technology Office with their investigation into what happened.

Local News Nevada getting FBI help investigating ongoing statewide network outages KTNV Staff

While the recovery efforts are ongoing, the Governor's Office warns that state websites and phone lines may be intermittently unavailable. If you're not able to get through, you're advised to try again later.

"The Office of the Governor and Governor's Technology Office are working continuously with state, local, tribal, and federal partners to restore services safely," the Governor's Office wrote, adding that temporary workarounds are being used to maintain public access "where it is feasible."

State officials are also advising the public to avoid scams during this time.

"Be cautious of unsolicited calls, emails, or texts asking for personal information or payments," the Governor's Office stated. "The State will not ask for your password or bank details by phone or email. As official state websites return online, verify information."

Channel 13 will continue to follow this developing story throughout the day and work to bring you updates on the services that impact you. We've posted a running list of impacted services and agencies we're aware of within this story.