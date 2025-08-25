UPDATE: PUCN consumer sessions canceled amid statewide network outages

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.

Due to a network security incident early Monday morning, State of Nevada offices are closed today.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada’s Clark County general consumer sessions scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the PUCN’s Las Vegas office have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

ORIGINAL REPORT

If you’ve ever been frustrated by your power, gas, or phone bill, Monday is your chance to speak up.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada is hosting two consumer sessions in Las Vegas to hear directly from residents about the costs impacting their families.

Here are the details:

Clark County residents get a chance to speak out on utility bills

Locals tell Channel 13 their biggest concerns are rising energy bills and a lack of understanding about how rate hikes are decided.

Jeff Armstrong says he wants more transparency in how utility rates are set.

“I would ask the utility commission how the process works when it comes to raising rates. I don’t think a lot of people understand or know who gets to decide," he said.

For others, the concern is simply making ends meet.

“My energy bill every month is about $200, and I just live in a two-story townhome,” said Las Vegas resident Sade Wilson.

Another resident, Anthony, says high bills aren’t keeping up with paychecks.

“The utility company is not in tune with what average Americans make. Utility bills don’t match the cost of living," he said.

Representatives from NV Energy, Southwest Gas, and the Nevada Bureau of Consumer Protection will attend the sessions to listen to public comments. Each speaker will have three minutes to share their concerns, but residents say even a few words can make a difference.

Wilson says she appreciates that utility companies have worked with her during tough times, but believes having a platform to speak is critical.

“That’s the only way we get stuff done out here. You have to speak up and make movement," she said.

When & Where

The PUCN’s general consumer sessions are being held Monday, August 25, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at:

Public Utilities Commission of Nevada 9075 West Diablo Drive, Suite 250 Las Vegas, NV 89148

Residents who can’t attend in person can also submit comments online on their website at puc.nv.gov, by mail, or by hand-delivery.