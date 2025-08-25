LVMPD: Records and Fingerprint Bureau service delays expected August 25 due to network issue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD shared that their Records and Fingerprint Bureau customers may face transaction delays on Monday, August 25 due to a network disruption.

Though LVMPD said the state of Nevada is recovering from the issue, the Bureau "may experience delays in processing work cards and concealed carry weapons permit applications."

At this time, LVMPD reminds the community that the network issue is not affecting their ability to file crime reports and traffic incidents.

The Records and Fingerprints Bureau is located at 400 South Martin L. King Boulevard, and is operational Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday hours falling from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.