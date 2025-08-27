Statewide network security incident is result of targeted cyber attack, Office of the Governor says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Office of the Governor confirms the statewide network outages were a result of a targeted cyber attack that has crippled state agencies for two days.

"To protect internal systems during an active criminal investigation, the State is unable to provide technical details at this point," the governor's office said in a memo.

The governor's office said, at this time, there is "no evidence" Nevadans' personally identifiable information has been compromised as a result of the cyber attack.

Channel 13 received reports of the outages on Sunday night. Since then, nv.gov websites have been down.

VIDEO: Office of the Governor provides more details on network outage

Office of the Governor network update

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles issued an official update on Tuesday, stating that all DMV offices will remain closed until further notice.

DMV official update as of August 26, 2025: pic.twitter.com/tJ85JHusDx — Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) August 26, 2025

At this point in time, any government employees affected have been placed on administrative leave, and the outages have not affected state payroll.

State offices will begin to offer in-person services later in the week.

