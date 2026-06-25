Terrible Herbst takeover of Primm casino properties gets green light from Nevada gaming regulators

PRIMM (KTNV) — Terrible Herbst got the go-ahead on Thursday to take over operations of casino properties in Primm that were previously destined for closure.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board approved the company's application to operate Buffalo Bill's Resort & Casino, Primm Valley Resort & Casino and Whiskey Pete's Hotel & Casino. The board also approved a restricted gaming license for Primm Center at the Primm Valley Resort.

The planned Terrible Herbst takeover was announced earlier this month and came as welcome news to employees of the properties at the Nevada-California state line previously operated by The Primadonna Company, LLC.

On May 6, Primadonna executives informed employees that the state line casino properties would permanently close on July 4, putting them out of jobs and, in some cases, out of company housing. A filing with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation listed 344 permanent layoffs.

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The announcement kicked off a frenzied effort by the Primm family, led by Ernie Primm's grandson Corey Clemetson, to find a new operator for the town's nostalgic and once-booming casino properties.

Terrible Herbst CEO said the company is already in the process of onboarding Primm casino employees, and that Terrible's has been met by "handshakes, hugs, kisses on the cheek, and tears of joy" from residents and employees.

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He added that Gov. Joe Lombardo and Clark County Commission Chair Michael Naft have stepped in to help speed up the process so they can keep things open by July 1.

"This is Nevadans helping Nevadans," he told the Board.

While the properties at the state line are nostalgic for many locals and visitors, they've struggled in recent years. Buffalo Bill's ceased 24/7 operations last summer — a move that came less than a year after Affinity Gaming suspended its operation of Whiskey Pete's.

But Terrible Herbst sees "a bright future" for the 700-acre property, the company's CEO told the Gaming Control Board on Thursday.

"It's not a matter of if, but when that airport is brought on and built. It's coming. The Brightline train, if that comes, it's going right down the middle of the property," he said.