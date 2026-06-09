Terrible's enters agreement with Primm family to keep stateline businesses open

PRIMM (KTNV) — The resort properties in Primm will have a new company leading operations, according to a Tuesday morning release.

Terrible's confirmed to Channel 13 that the company has entered into an operational partnership with the Primm family.

Below is the full statement we received:

Primm occupies a unique place in Nevada’s history and in the minds of millions of travelers who have passed through this gateway community over the decades. We see tremendous opportunity to help restore energy, excitement, and momentum to these properties through our operational partnership with the Primm family.



Our immediate priority is ensuring continuity for the current employees, residents, guests, and business partners while establishing a solid foundation for future growth. From day one, our team will be focused on improving operations, enhancing the customer experience, and identifying opportunities to invest in the properties and surrounding amenities.



We believe Primm can once again become one of the most vibrant travel destinations on Interstate 15, and we are excited to begin that journey. Our goal is simple: when travelers cross the state border, we want Primm to be the first stop where the Nevada experience begins and the final stop on the way home, leaving lasting memories and a strong desire to return.



Cory Clemetson, grandson of Primm founder Ernie Primm and president of the Primm South Real Estate Company, said the Primm family that has owned hundreds of acres of land and businesses at the town on the border between Nevada and California since the 1950s is “delighted to partner with Terrible’s and the Herbst family to help our family manage and operate these properties that are so important to Southern Nevada, our economy and the people who live, work and play at Primm.”

“Our families have a lot in common and share the same goals for Primm,” Clemetson said. “Although we were grateful for all the highly qualified operators that expressed interest in partnering with us at Primm, we were impressed with how the team at Terrible’s shared our goals and confidence in the long-term success of Primm. We believe Primm has a bright future and look forward to working together for years to come to modernize, energize and enhance our properties there.”

This comes less than a month before the impending last day of business originally set for July 4, 2026.

In May, it was announced that multiple Primm properties would be permanently shutting their doors.

That includes Primm Valley Resorts, Buffalo Bill's Resort & Casino, Whiskey Pete's Hotel & Casino, Primm Center and Flying J.

The stateline town was once a booming tourist destination along Interstate 15.

WATCH | 'Used to be jumping': Nevadans reflect on Primm properties closing

'Used to be jumping': Nevadans reflect on Primm properties closing

We also received the following statement from Chair of the Clark County Commission Michael Naft:

“I’m grateful to the Primm and Herbst families for working together to save these important businesses and the jobs of the impacted employees. Clark County will continue to work with both parties to ensure a rapid transition.”

Clemetson said the Primm and Herbst families will be “doing everything possible” to prevent the currently operating Primm Valley Casino Resort, Oasis Apartments, The Lotto Store and related properties at Primm from closing by July 4.

This is a developing report.