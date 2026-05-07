PRIMM (KTNV) — The Primadonna Company, LLC announced plans to permanently close its operations in Primm, Nevada, ending an era for generations of road-trippers and valley residents.

The closures include Primm Valley Resorts, Buffalo Bill's Resort & Casino, Whiskey Pete's Hotel & Casino, Primm Center, the Flying J and the Lotto Store. The Primmadonna Company is expected to shut down all five properties by July 4.

WATCH: Nevadans, Primm visitors share their memories with reporter Shellye Leggett

'Used to be jumping': Nevadans reflect on Primm properties closing

"It's going to be sad," one visitor said.

344 employees in Primm will be permanently terminated, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification obtained by Channel 13.

Butch Crenshaw, who worked in Primm for several years, said he had just heard the news.

"I just came up here to see if my tickets win, which is, you know, it ain't, but hey, they said they was closing down," Crenshaw said.

Richard Gromoll said he stopped to grab a lotto ticket on his way to see his parents in Las Vegas.

"I always used to stop at the gas station there and that was like the very first stop," Gromoll said.

Long lines that once wrapped around the building, with people traveling from either side of the state line to play the Powerball, will now have to try their luck somewhere else.

"If you don't feel like waiting, that was the wrong time to come," one visitor said.

WATCH: Employees left scrambling after closure of remaining Primm resort destinations

Employees left scrambling after closure of remaining Primm resort destinations

For lottery players, the options are now limited.

"We just got to either go down all the way into California or you're gonna have to go to Arizona," said Crenshaw.

"I remember how I used to be so busy. It's just lost for words," another visitor said.

Some are hoping for a different outcome.

"Don't know why the state of California just don't buy it out and keep it open," one visitor said.

The nostalgia of the family road trip to California with a quick stop at the state line will be forever changed.

"Used to be jumping, it's not anymore," said Crenshaw.

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