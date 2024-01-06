Demolition underway for Terrible's Hotel Casino near California border, what's next?

JEAN, Nev. (KTNV) — If you make the drive to California on the interstate you pass right through Jean before Primm, to the sight of the 12-story Terrible's Hotel.

The hotel, which used to be named the Gold Strike is coming down—soon, more will be built.

We talked to Miguel Velazquez, a truck driver driving from Southern California to Las Vegas.

"I have seen it for the last 35 years...I am filling up, I made deliveries in Vegas."

He stops here in Jean often and always sees the vacant Terrible's Hotel and Casino.

"All of a sudden it closed because of the pandemic it got closed down," Velazquez told us.

Right now, crews are working to demolish the hotel that was formerly known as Gold Strike.

Since the pandemic, it has sat empty, now the new owners have plans for the lot.

Cory Hunt, a partner with Tolles Development, talked with us about next steps.

"We are underway right now for the permitting and final design for the first building,"

There are multiple parcels the team is working on redeveloping. The first will be build at the site of the old Nevada Landing Hotel.

"The south Vegas industrial center is what we are calling it...it will be one parcel on the west side of the 15 and the rest of the parcels are on the east side of the 15."

Hunt says the goal is to get products to the area quicker.

The trucks that are coming from the port of Los Angeles or Long Beach, they can make a trip from the port to Jean and back in one day's time so they don't have to go past the Strip or through the Spaghetti Bowl and then stay over night.

He says it will also help people back in the city by taking trucks out of the Las Vegas Valley and keeping them off the roads to alleviate congestion.

Growth is only expected to multiply south of the valley, especially with a second airport in the works between Jean and Primm.

They expect to break ground in the next few months.

By the way, many have also been asking us about Primm and the Buffalo Bills roller coaster there. I looked into it and asked. I was told that there is no plan as of now to reopen it.