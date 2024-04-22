WATCH LIVE: Brightline West holds Las Vegas groundbreaking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new rail system connecting Nevada to the Southern California is officially breaking ground.

Channel 13 is live at the Brightline West groundbreaking.

The 218-mile system will be constructed in the middle of the I-15. Brightline West's rail system will span 218 miles and reach speeds of 200 mph. The route will run within the median of the I-15 highway with zero grade crossings. The system will have stops in Las Vegas as well as Victor Valley, Hesperia and Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

The Las Vegas Station will be located near the iconic Las Vegas Strip, on a 110-acre property north of Blue Diamond Road between I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard. The site provides convenient access to the Harry Reid International Airport, the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium. The station is approximately 80,000 square feet plus parking.

The Victor Valley Station in Apple Valley will be located on a 300-acre parcel southeast of Dale Evans Parkway and the I-15 interchange. The station is intended to offer a future connection to the High Desert Corridor and California High Speed Rail. The Victor Valley Station is approximately 20,000 square feet plus parking.

The Hesperia Station will be located within the I-15 median at the I-15/Joshua Street interchange and will function primarily as a local rail service for residents in the High Desert on select southbound morning and northbound evening weekday trains.

The Rancho Cucamonga Station will be located on a 5-acre property at the northwest corner of Milliken Avenue and Azusa Court near Ontario International Airport. The station will be co-located with existing multi-modal transportation options including California Metrolink, for seamless connectivity to Downtown Los Angeles and other locations in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. The Rancho Cucamonga Station is approximately 80,000 square feet plus parking.