LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For decades, local officials have stressed the need for a second major airport in Southern Nevada. Now, that project is one step closer to reality.

WATCH | Find out where to share your voice on the proposed project

Southern Nevada's proposed second major airport project advances with FAA environmental review

The new airport proposal puts the build site between Las Vegas and the state line near Jean. It would add airfield capacity to the Las Vegas Valley for both commercial and general aviation operators.

You get a voice in this, too.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will be holding two public meetings to get community feedback on the draft of the new airport's environmental impact statement.

Those meetings will be held on two separate days:

Tuesday, July 30, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.



East Las Vegas Library - Multipurpose Rooms 1 & 2

2851 East Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101



Wendnesday, July 31, 2025 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Primm Valley Casino Resorts – Primm Valley Ballroom

31900 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Primm, NV 89019



To find out more about these meetings, visit the FAA's webpage by clicking the link here.

In a post on X, Clark County Department of Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis wrote the FAA's announcement on issuing a notice of intent to prepare the environmental impact is a major milestone for the project.

Officials have said they don't expect the airport to open until 2037.