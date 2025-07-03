State line destination Buffalo Bill's shifting operations to nearby Primm Valley Resort & Casino

PRIMM (KTNV) — It's the end of an era for a once-popular resort and casino near the Nevada-California state line.

Buffalo Bill's, the roadside attraction recognizable for its "Wild West" theme and big, rickety rollercoaster, will no longer operate 24/7.

A spokesperson for Primm Valley Resorts explained the transition in an email to Channel 13 this week, writing that full-time operations will transition to the nearby Primm Valley Resort & Casino.

“In order to deliver the best possible experience for today’s guest expectations, Buffalo Bill’s will be shifting its 24/7 operations to Primm Valley Resort & Casino," a statement from Primm Valley executives read. "We invite our guests to join us at Primm Valley where they will find the newest slots on our redesigned casino floor, beautifully appointed rooms, oasis pool experience, and wonderful dining!"

The Star of the Desert Arena at Buffalo Bill's will still be used for concerts, the spokesperson noted, writing that, "We will be announcing an incredible fall show lineup at the Star of the Desert Arena soon."

"We thank our guests for their ongoing support and look forward to serving them for years to come," the statement reads.

This comes less than a year after Affinity Gaming suspended operations of another of its Primm area properties, Whiskey Pete's.