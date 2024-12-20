Whiskey Pete's casino closing doors in Primm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've ever driven over the state line between Nevada and California, you've seen what's become a type of unofficial landmark.

It's a castle-like hotel and casino called Whiskey Pete's, which is off of Interstate 15 in Primm.

"I just remember it being exciting and like a castle and kind of magical," said California resident Kelly Joy Brown-Lewis.

Brown-Lewis said she remembers visiting the property as a child and would always pass by it when she made trips to Las Vegas.

The property opened its doors in 1977. But on Thursday, Channel 13 went to the casino only to find out it was closed and the parking lot was empty and blocked off to the public.

A source confirmed to Channel 13 the casino closed for business on Tuesday.

A video taken by local Chris Holmes last week shows what the casino looked like inside before it closed.

An old classic.



Whiskey Pete's is going to close.



Visited this place many times. Great memories.



Made a TikTok video earlier this year after I visited.



Check it out... pic.twitter.com/aEvAVOtj9h — Chris Holmes (@seventensuited) December 15, 2024

We also spoke to those who live in Las Vegas and were at the state line to buy lottery tickets.

"It's sad to see this because it's been an earmark place for so many people and for so many years," said Las Vegas resident Lynn Sabbatini.

Many remembered Whiskey Pete's as a convenient pit stop.

"It'd be like a little hole in your heart when you just pass by," said Las Vegas resident Ralph Blackburn. "With that being gone, you're going to be like, 'What's next?'"

Channel 13 reached out to Affinity Gaming, which owns Whiskey Pete's.

A spokesperson said an official statement will be released at a later time.

The property underwent a $3.5 million renovation in 2016.

Buffalo Bill's Casino and the Primm Valley Resort & Casino, across the interstate, are also owned by Affinity Gaming and are still in operations. Closer to home, Affinity Gaming also owns the Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino.