'Just pure panic': Employees left scrambling after closure of remaining Primm resort destinations

PRIMM (KTNV) — Primm Valley Casino Resorts has confirmed that its last two major properties — Buffalo Bill's and Primm Valley Resort — will close on July 4, along with nearby shops and a truck stop.

Whiskey Pete's has already closed. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reports 344 workers will lose their jobs.

For Megan Miller, who has worked at Primm Valley Resorts since 2018, the announcement was devastating.

"It's just terrifying," Miller said. "It breaks my heart watching everybody push through while they're crying and they don't know where they're going to be in two months."

Miller's boyfriend has worked for the company since 2001. Her mother has worked there for eight years. Together, she said, they have built a life in Primm and are raising three kids who depend on both of them. Now all of them face the same looming deadline.

"And we're like, 'Is this real? Is this really happening? Is it real?' They're like, 'Yes, it's real,'" Miller said. "Everything's closing — the gas stations, all the casinos, it's real."

Miller was working as a cage cashier when she received a letter at 5:00 informing her she was not only losing her job, but her home.

The letter read: "All residents of the Desert Oasis Apartments will be required to vacate their apartment unit, return all keys and company property no later than July 6th of this year."

"Panic," Miller said. "Just pure panic."

The letter also states that to support a smooth transition, as of May 15, the company will no longer deduct weekly rent and will not require any future rent payments.

Miller said the relief falls short.

"That's still not going to be enough saved up to be able to do anything to put a roof over my kids' heads," Miller said.

She said Primm's isolation has always made life expensive, but that hasn't diminished her attachment to the community.

"We've worked really hard to get where we are," Miller said. "It's not easy living in Primm, but we love our home."

Miller said dozens of families — loyal and long-serving employees — now face eviction and unemployment within days of each other.

"They deserve help and they're not getting it," Miller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

