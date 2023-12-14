Ringing In The New Year: Where To Celebrate 2024 In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With holiday season underway, the countdown to 2024 has begun. Casinos and businesses across Southern Nevada are announcing their plans to ring in the new year. Here's a look at some of those events and how you can join in on the fun.

Las Vegas Strip

The night sky above the Las Vegas Strip will once again be illuminated with a fireworks display by Grucci. This year, "America's Party 2024" fireworks will be launched from the rooftops of the ARIA Resort, Caesars Palace, the MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood, Resorts World, The STRAT, Treasure Island, and the Venetian Resort. Further details are set to be announced on Dec. 20 at the Fashion Show Mall.

If you plan on traveling around the Strip, officials from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said the Las Vegas Monorail will operate continuously from Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 2 a.m. Locals can buy $1 single-ride tickets at every station, except the Boingo Station at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. with a Nevada ID. For out-of-town guests, one-ride tickets are $6.

Las Vegas Strip - Caesars Palace

Comedians John Oliver and Seth Meyers are scheduled to perform at The Colosseum on Dec. 31. The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

DJ Steve Aoki is scheduled to perform at the OMNIA Nightclub on Dec. 31. Tickets start at $100 for women and $150 for men and are on sale now.

Las Vegas Strip - Mandalay Bay

The Foundation Room on the 63rd floor at Mandalay Bay has two separate New Year's Eve packages. There will be two seatings on Dec. 31. One will be at 6 p.m. while the other will be at 9:30 p.m. Both packages include a five-course dinner, glass of champagne, and discounts on open bar packages. The 6 p.m. seating costs $150 per person while the 9:30 p.m. seating costs $350 per person. You can learn more here.

The Minus5 ICEBAR is offering visitors a free champagne toast with each entry, every hour starting at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at midnight. The ICEBAR is also offering a $250 New Year's Eve VIP package, which includes entry to the ice attraction, two cocktails served in signature ice glasses, a souvenir fur coat, souvenir Russian snow hat, and a 5x7 framed photo. Packages are available at the door.

Las Vegas Strip - The Cosmopolitan

Pop star Demi Lovato is scheduled to perform at The Chelsea on Dec. 31. Doors are scheduled to open at 8 p.m. with the show scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $175 and you can learn more here.

The Marquee Nightclub is hosting a set by "Jersey Shore" alum DJ Pauly D on Dec. 31. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men and are on sale now.

The Ice Rink is hosting a fireworks viewing party on Dec. 31. It includes an open bar, music by DJ Adam, and a champagne toast at midnight. Skate rentals are included with tickets or reservations. Tickets start at $200 and are on sale now.

The Barbershop will host a NYE Party, starting at 5 p.m. Acoustic artists are scheduled to perform unplugged sets from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. while The 442s are scheduled to perform from 10 p.m. to close. Tickets start at $69 and can be purchased here.

Las Vegas Strip - Aria

The Aria's Jewel Nightclub will host Lil Jon on Dec. 31. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men and are on sale now.

Las Vegas Strip - Horseshoe Las Vegas

Dita Von Teese will have performances of her "Jubilant Revue" residency at the Horseshoe's Jubilee Theater from Dec. 28 through Dec. 31. Tickets start at $45.

Las Vegas Strip - The Venetian

The Black Eyed Peas are scheduled to perform at The Venetian Theatre on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. The show is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $120 and are on sale now.

Christina Aguilera is scheduled to perform at Voltaire Belle de Nuit on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. The show is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m. Tickets start at $300 and are on sale now.

TAO Nightclub will host sets by Whoo Kid on Dec. 30 and O.T. Genasis on Dec. 31. Tickets for Whoo Kid start at $20 for women and $30 for men. Tickets for O.T. Genasis start at $30 for women and $50 for men. Tickets for both performances are on sale nwo.

Las Vegas Strip - Park MGM

Bruno Mars is returning to Dolby Live at Park MGM on Dec. 28, 30, and 31. Tickets start at $99.50 and are on sale now.

Las Vegas Strip - Planet Hollywood

Kelly Clarkson will have encore performances of her residency "chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson" on Dec. 30 and 31. Tickets start at $79 and are on sale now.

The Cabo Wabo Cantina will be offering a special beverage package and panoramic views of the fireworks show. That starts on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. Packages start at $300 per person and include all-you-can-drink beverages and access to the restaurant's patio and loft. They are also offering rail-side patio packages, starting at $500 per person.

Las Vegas Strip - Wynn

Over at the Wynn, magician and illusionist David Blaine is bringing a new show to the Encore Theater. It's scheduled to open on New Year's Eve weekend. Tickets start at $70 and are on sale now.

The XS Nightclub will host special performances for New Year's Eve weekend. Gryffin is scheduled to perform on Dec. 29 while Diplo is scheduled to take the stage on Dec. 30 and The Chainsmokers are scheduled to perform on Dec. 31. For Gryffin, tickets start at $20 for women and $35 for men. For Diplo, tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men. For The Chainsmokers, tickets start at $50 for women and $65 for men. Tickets for all events are on sale now.

Las Vegas Strip - Sugar Factory

The Sugar Factory, which is located at 3717 Las Vegas Boulevard, is hosting a New Year's celebration on Dec. 31 with a view of fireworks on the Strip. The fun includes a live DJ from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. as well as a special prix fixe menu that includes a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets cost $99 per person. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 725-777-1216.

North Strip - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Hip-hop artist Post Malone will be the first headliner at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tickets start at $400 and are on sale now.

North Strip - Resorts World

Country artist Luke Bryan will perform at the Resorts World Theatre from Dec. 29 through Dec. 31. Tickets start at $47 and are on sale now.

The Grounds at Resorts World will host the Forever Midnight festival on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Some of the artists scheduled to perform include Archie Hamilton, Bakke, ChaseWest, Dennis Cruz, Fisher, Green Velvet, Kyle Walker, Masha Mar, Sofi Tukker, and Solomun. Tickets start at $130 and are on sale now.

Zouk Nightclub is hosting special sets from Odesza on Dec. 29, Zedd on Dec. 30, and Kaskade on Dec. 31. For Odesza, tickets start at $50 for women and $70 for men. For Zedd, tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men. For Kaskade, tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men. Tickets for all three performances are on sale now.

Eight Lounge is hosting a New Year's event with DJ Coffin Candy, which is scheduled to run from 10 p.m. until the lounge closes. You can make reservations by emailing VIP@EightLoungelv.com or by calling 702-676-7405.

Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge is hosting DJ Kid Funk on Dec. 31. Doors open at 9 p.m. and there will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $50.

North Strip - The STRAT

The STRAT will host a "Party At The Top" event on Dec. 31. You must be at least 21 years old to attend and tickets are $150 per person. Admission includes access to the SkyPod tower party at the indoor observation deck on the 108th level, live music and party favors. You can learn more here.

North Strip - SAHARA

SAHARA officials are hosting a two-day VIP NYE Extravaganza. On New Year's Eve, attendees can watch the Strip fireworks show while listening to live entertainment and checking out an open bar. That's at the AZILO Ultra Lounge and CASBAR Lounge from 8 p.m. to midnight. On New Year's Day, attendees can drink endless Bloody Marys and mimosas at a recovery station inside The Tangier from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person and you can learn more here.

Downtown Las Vegas - Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street will host the Time Of Your Life Festival on New Year's Eve. This year's lineup includes Third Eye Blind, Beach Weather, Big Gigantic, Craze, Eric Forbes, Blackstreet, Kid N' Play, Tone Loc, Young MC, and Silent Disco. You must be at least 21 years old to attend and you must have a ticket. Tickets cost $60 each and all sales are final. There are no refunds or exchanges. Performances and entertainment is subject to change and/or be canceled due to unforeseen circumstances like inclement weather. You can buy tickets online at VegasExperience.com or The Slotzilla Box Office, which is located at Fourth Street and Fremont Street, next to Walgreens.

Downtown Las Vegas - Plaza Hotel & Casino

The Plaza Hotel & Casino is hosting their annual New Year's Eve fireworks display. There will be an all-ages fireworks viewing party for hotel guests only on its rooftop pool deck. The room package also includes a $50 food and beverage credit, wtih a two-night minimum stay.

The Sand Dollar Downtown will host live music from the classic rock band, Ian Crawford & Cosmic Miles, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There will also be a complimentary champagne toast on the casino floor at midnight at the Plaza casino will offer a special New Year's Day 10X Multiplier for a maximum of 10,000 points until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. However, that excludes video poker.

Downtown Las Vegas - Commonwealth

Commonwealth is hosting a set by Nick Bike on Dec. 31. Event organizers said their New Year's Eve celebration is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and wrap up at 3 a.m. General admission tickets start at $15.

Downtown Las Vegas - Discopussy

Discopussy is presented Defected Records' "6 Degrees Of Celebration" on New Year's Eve with sets by Harry Romero and Arielle Free on Dec. 31. Doors are scheduled to open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now.

Downtown Las Vegas - The Beverly Theater

The Beverly is hosting a special screening of "When Harry Met Sally" on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 and include the screening with a concessions package, post-show charcuterie, live jazz music, and a champagne toast to welcome the new year.

Downtown Las Vegas - Circa

The Legacy Club at Circa is hosting a Sky High Celebration on the 60th floor. The event is scheduled to run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and tickets are $399 per person. It includes an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, live music, and a champagne toast at midnight with a view of fireworks across the valley.

Downtown Las Vegas - Vic's

Vic's Las Vegas will have special music and menus for Dec. 31. Live music starts at 5 p.m. with Dave Damiani, Lyman Medeiros, Joey Singer, Paul Ringenbach, and Mike Cottone. General dinner reservations are accepted through 6:30 p.m. Starting at 7 p.m., reservations are available for $25 per person and includes "bottomless bubbly and party favors". Starting at 9:30 p.m., reservations are available for $50 per person and also includes "bottomless bubby and party favors". You can learn more here.

Las Vegas - Palms Casino

Ghostbar at the Palms will be hosting aspecial New Year's Eve celebration. The bar is located on 55th floor with views of the Las Vegas Strip. There will be live music and doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $95 and are on sale now.

Las Vegas - AREA15

AREA15 is hosting a MasqueRave on Dec. 31. Event organizers said there will be six hours of "heart-pounding" music spread across two stages. There will also be photo op stations and art installations. Some of the entertainers scheduled to perform include Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue, and Moritz Hofbauer. Doors are scheduled to open at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.

Illuminarium is also hosting a New Year's Eve Extravaganza. There will be a live DJ, indoor and outdoor bars, and a champagne toast at midnight. Guests will also be able to watch the Strip fireworks show on Illuminarium's patio. General admission tickets are $50, through Dec. 17. Prices will go up to $75 on Dec. 18 and day-of tickets will be $100 per person. The fun starts at 9 p.m. The event is for adults that are 21 years or older with a valid ID. You can learn more here.

Las Vegas - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is hosting a New Year's Eve fireworks display on Dec. 31. According to event organizers, the fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. while area Boy Scout Troops will sell hot cocoa and fresh kettle corn. You can see ticket prices here.

Las Vegas - Durango Casino

The Bel-Aire Lounge will host a New Year's Eve Bash on Dec. 31, starting at 9 p.m. There will be an open bar and hors d'oeuvres with a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $95 per person and table reservations are $150 per person. You can learn more here.

The Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant will host a New Year's Eve Bash, also starting at 9 p.m. There will be an open bar and a selection of bites showcasing their signature dishes. Admission to the party is $95 per person and can be purchased at the door.

The George is hosting a NYE party with entertainment from DJ Soxxi and The Dan Band. Reservations are available from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. or from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. and are $250 per person. Special patio and show seating featuring The Dan Band is available from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and is $350 per person. You can make reservations here.

Las Vegas - Palace Station

Tailgate Social at Palace Station will host an all-day party on Dec. 31. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can buy bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys for $19 per person. At 9 p.m., guests can purchase an open bar package that will run through 1 a.m. and includes limitless cocktails, beer and wine, for $45 per person. There will also be live music from Puro Vicente Space to Pace.

Summerlin - Red Rock Casino