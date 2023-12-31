Watch Now
Sphere Las Vegas unveils 24-hour New Year's Eve live stream

Sphere Las Vegas on New Year's Eve
Posted at 2:28 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 17:30:05-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sphere has unveiled a 24-hour live stream, counting down to New Year's from various parts of the globe.

The "live globe" will highlight a new part of the world getting ready to ring in 2024, with a countdown focused on Las Vegas set to begin just before midnight. Officials hinted that an emoji might even join in on the celebrations.

The 24-hour livestream began around 2 a.m. on Sunday and will run until 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

HAPPY NEW YEAR! Sydney and Auckland are the first major cities to ring in 2024

To count down to the New Year with the Sphere, visit bit.ly/spherenewyears.

