Kelly Clarkson announces New Year's, Super Bowl weekend shows in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — GRAMMY-winning artist Kelly Clarkson won't "Break Away" from Las Vegas after a sold-out 10-show engagement.

Clarkson will return to the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood for encore performances of her residency "chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson."

A press release announcing the additional shows listed four additional performance dates over New Year's Eve and during Super Bowl LVIII weekend, including:



Dec. 30 and 31

Feb. 9 and 10

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

There are three scheduled presale periods for verified fans, Citi card members, and members of Caesar's Entertainment's loyalty program, Caesars Rewards:



Citi card member presale runs from Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. PT to Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. PT

Verified fan presale begins Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 12 p.m. PT

Caesars Rewards member presale runs from Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. PT to Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. PT

Ticket prices for the four shows had not been announced as of this report.

Clarkson's talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," airs weekdays on Channel 13 at 2 p.m.