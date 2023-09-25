Pop star Kelly Clarkson surprises, performs for Las Vegas street performer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pop star Kelly Clarkson had a busy weekend in Las Vegas. Not only did she perform at the iHeartMusic Festival at T-Mobile Arena. She also made a Las Vegas street performer's day.

On Saturday, Clarkson said she was on her way to soundcheck whenever a voice made her stop.

"I heard this woman. This woman was nailing Tina Turner and I was like we got to dip into the pocket book for that," Clarkson said. "I got my wallet out and I was going to tip her and she was like sing with me baby and I was like alright."

Clarkson said it took the street performer a bit to recognize it was her.

"I started singing and she literally went are you Kelly Clarkson," Clarkson said laughing. "I was like yes but I didn't want to be a tool about it. She was really funny."

Clarkson added that it was a lot of fun getting to meet people in Las Vegas and creating special memories.

"She looked like a good time. She kept calling her boyfriend Mo Town and I was like you're my favorite people I've met in Vegas so far."