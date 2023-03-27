Grammy-winner Kelly Clarkson is heading to the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Have you been waiting for "A Moment Like This"?

Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson is coming to Las Vegas for an exclusive engagement at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

It's happening, y'all! 🎶 I'm so excited to announce that I'm finally heading to Las Vegas for 10 shows this summer! I'll be singing all of your favorites... and yes, I'll be singing some new ones, too! 😉 pic.twitter.com/xYQWqgfeq5 — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) March 27, 2023

"Chemistry: An Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson" is set to open on Friday, July 28.

Event organizers said music will span her entire catalog of award-winning hits.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do,” Clarkson said. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

So far, 10 performance dates have been scheduled, which you can see below.

July 2023: 28, 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18, 19

Artist pre-sale tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday. Pre-sale for Citi card members will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a pre-sale starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Don't forget. You can also catch The Kelly Clarkson Show on Channel 13 every weekday at 2 p.m.