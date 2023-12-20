Las Vegas officials announce New Year's Eve, 'America's Party 2024' plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is getting ready to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas officials will announce plans for "America's Party 2024".

According to Las Vegas Events and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, fireworks will once again be provided by Grucci. City officials said more than 12,000 electrical devices will be used for the eight-minute display. Event organizers said it took 64 hours to choreograph the fireworks show, the show will take 3,900 man hours to set up, and there will be 66 pyrotechnicians that will help pull off the show.

The pyrotechnic display will be launched from the following casinos:



MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

ARIA Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

Caesars Palace

Treasure Island

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas

The STRAT

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Scott Cooper, the Director of Business Development for Fireworks by Grucci, said there will be an "eclectic music mix" featuring artists like Mariah Carey, Banamarama, Bruno Mars, Pitbull, and Pink.

City officials said it should be a great show.

"So many great things happened in Las Vegas in 2023. We're looking to carry that energy into 2024," said Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO and President Steve Hill. "We're bringing more in 2024."

"What a spectacular year in Las Vegas," said Clark County Commissioner chairman Jim Gibson. "Tourism has ramped up and it's been greater than ever, especially with the valley's evolution into the sports world. It is the sports and entertainment of the world. There is no better place to celebrate and seek more in 2024 than Las Vegas. No one knows how to do a party quite like Vegas and every year it gets better."

Andrew Simon, the President & CEO of the Fremont Street Experience, said they're spending $1 million on this year's celebration downtown.

"There's nowhere in America that you're going to see eight acts in one place for $50 on New Year's Eve," Simon said. "On top of that, the Plaza Hotel will be shooting fireworks off at midnight as well. Come to the party, see the fireworks at the Plaza. It's an extremely exciting time."

According to the City of Las Vegas, over 400,000 people are expected to attend New Year's Eve celebrations on the Strip and in downtown. Due to so many visitors, several security measures will be in place.



Glass and metal containers, coolers, strollers, and any bags larger than 12x12x6 inches are prohibited on the Strip and downtown, per county and city ordinances. That includes backpacks, purses, and luggage.

I-15 off-ramps at Flamingo in both directions will be shut down at 5 p.m. Road closures on Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain Road to Tropicana Avenue will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Strip will be completely shut down to all vehicle traffic by 8 p.m.

There will be a curfew in place prohibiting minors under 18 without a parent on the Strip and downtown.

Las Vegas officials said they have partnered with Zero Fatalities and other partners to offer discounted Lyft rides. You just have to use the code "NYESAFERIDE22" to receive $5 off your ride. The discount will be valid from Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is offering free rides on all fixed routes from New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. through New Year's Day at 9 a.m. You can learn more here.

We are tracking New Year's Eve celebrations across the valley. You can see the full list here.