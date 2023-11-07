Ring in 2024 with the Fremont Street Experience's New Year's Eve Time of Your Life Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Partygoers can ring in 2024 at the newly announced Fremont Street Experience's annual NYE Time of Your Life Festival.

Revelers will join headliners Third Eye Blind and Las Vegas Mayor Caroline Goodman at the 3rd Street Stage to usher in the New Year.

The event will feature a gigantic countdown clock, culminating in an "epic display of pyrotechnics and digital fireworks on the world’s longest digital screen, Viva Vision," according to organizers.

New this year, a Silent Disco will be featured at Casino Center Stage, with three dueling DJs that will "compete for the crowd's adoration." LED headphones given to attendees will change colors — red, green, or blue — to let the crowd choose between the three performances.

“Once again, Fremont Street Experience will reign supreme as the ultimate street party destination as we ring in 2024,” said Andrew Simon, President and CEO of Fremont Street Experience. “Year in and year out, we continue to offer quality entertainment at an unbelievable price for our guests. With another stacked lineup featuring music and bands of all genres, we continue to show the world why spending New Year’s Eve on Fremont Street Experience is the time of your life.”

The partygoers can also enjoy live performances from Big Gigantic, Blackstreet, and more! Here's the full lineup:

3rd Street Stage



11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. — Third Eye Blind

9:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Beach Weather

Main Street Stage



11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. — Big Gigantic

9:15 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. — Craze

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Eric Forbes

1st Street Stage



11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. — Blackstreet

10:15 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. — Kid ‘n Play

9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. — Tone Loc

8:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. — Young MC

Casino Center Stage



9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. — Silent Disco featuring three dueling DJs

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Dancing DJs

Gates open on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. Partygoers are encouraged to dress to impress to ring in the new year.

Tickets for Fremont Street Experience’s NYE Time of Your Life Festival are on sale now and can be purchased online. Pre-sale prices for this event are $50 (guests must be 21 or older to purchase and attend).

For more information, visit www.vegasexperience.com.