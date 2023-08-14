New Year's Eve music festival coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new music festival is set to make its big debut in Las Vegas.

On Monday, Insomniac officials unveiled plans for the Forever Midnight musical festival, which will be in Las Vegas and Los Agenes on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. They add this will be the first time the company has simultaneously held New Year's Eve events.

The Las Vegas lineup includes:



ANOTR

Archie Hamilton

Bakke

Ben Sterling

ChaseWest

Chrisoph

Deeper Purpose

Dennis Cruz

DJ Tennis b2b Chloe Caillet

Eric Prydz

Fisher

Green Velvet

Jamie Jones b2b The Martinez Brothers

Kaytranada

Kyle Walker

Lucati

Malone

Masha Mar

Mind Against

MK

Nicole Moudaber

Sofi Tukker (DJ)

Solomun

Tinklicker

Festival organizers said the event will be at LV FestPark, which is located at 3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard, which is at Resorts World. They add additional artists will be announced in the coming months and that festival guests must be at least 21 years old.

Two-day general admission and VIP tickets for the festival go on sale on Tuesday at noon. However, festival organizers didn't announce how much tickets would be.