Bruno Mars ready to deck the halls in Las Vegas

Bruno Mars
Posted at 11:49 AM, Aug 07, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the words of the entertainer himself, the tradition continues as Bruno Mars returns to Dolby Live at Park MGM this holiday season.

According to casino officials, Mars will take the stage on Dec. 22, 23, 28, 30, and 31.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. They start at $99.50.

Holidays in Las Vegas are in his blood. Mars has been performing at Park MGM since New Year's Eve 2016. He has also performed at various Strip venues with Anderson .Paak as part of Silk Sonic.

