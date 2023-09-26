ODESZA to headline Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on New Year's Eve Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The electronic music duo ODESZA will officially headline the New Year's Eve weekend festivities at Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the Washington-based duo will be performing at the nightclub for the first time in their career on Friday, Dec. 29.

“We cannot be more excited to welcome ODESZA to Zouk Nightclub and head into the New Year with something fans have never experienced before,” said Brent Freed, Executive Director of Talent Programming for Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas. “As one of the biggest party weekends of the year, we are thrilled to be able to provide our guests with this amazing celebration and bring ODESZA’s DJ set to our stage for the first time.”

This announcement comes on the heels of their headlining performance at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, which was partially streamed on Resorts World Las Vegas’ 100,000-square-foot LED screen on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Additional New Year's Eve weekend talent will be announced later, according to hotel officials.

Tickets and table reservations are available at www.zoukgrouplv.com.