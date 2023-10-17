Post Malone to headline New Year's weekend festivities at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fontainebleau Las Vegas announced on Tuesday that Post Malone will be headlining its inaugural New Year's Eve weekend festivities.

The Grammy Award-nominated rapper and singer will be performing on two consecutive nights at the resort's 3,800-seat BleauLive Theater on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31.

“Fontainebleau has a decades-long legacy of welcoming the world’s biggest headliners for our New Year’s Eve guests,” says the hotel's Development Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Soffer. “We’re incredibly proud to have Post Malone – one of the most sought-after and showstopping entertainers of his generation – make history as the first artist to perform for our guests following our December 13 grand opening.”

“New Year’s Eve is iconic in this city, and I’m excited to ring in 2024 as the first headliner at Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” Post Malone said in a statement.

As part of the exciting announcement, the Fontainebleau will be offering a "New Year's Eve package," which includes a two-night stay in one of the resort's rooms and suites. The package will start at $3,700 and include a pair of Row-A tickets to the show on either night.

Tickets to the performances will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.