Comedians John Oliver and Seth Meyers performing at Caesars Palace on New Year's Eve

John Oliver and Seth Meyers
Posted at 2:19 PM, Sep 26, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedians John Oliver and Seth Meyers are joining forces for a New Year's Eve at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

There will be a Seth Meyers artist presale starting on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. and running through Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. Caesars Rewards members as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. and running through Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

