Black Eyed Peas announces special New Year's Eve weekend performances at The Venetian Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Black Eyed Peas are the latest group to headline New Year's Eve weekend festivities on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Tuesday, the trio announced that they would be performing their most iconic hits — such as "I Gotta Feeling," "Where is the Love?" and "ELEVATION" — at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The performances are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, both of which will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $119.95, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, any box office at the Venetian, or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.

Pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. and will end on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m.