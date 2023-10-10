Christina Aguilera headlining Venetian's Voltaire on New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pop star Christina Aguilera is going to be the second headliner for a new venue at the Venetian.

It's called Voltaire and the first entertainer to grace the stage will be Kylie Minogue.

Aguilera will follow Minogue with an exclusive, brand-new show on New Year's Eve weekend, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

"I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before," Aguilera said. "What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience, a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

According to casino officials, in addition to the New Year's performances, more dates for Aguilera's residency are scheduled to be announced on Friday. Tickets, tables, and packages will go on sale Friday.