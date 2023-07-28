Kylie Minogue will headline a new venue opening at The Venetian in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Australian pop star Kylie Minogue is coming to Las Vegas for her first residency and it will be at a brand new venue at The Venetian.

It's called Voltaire, which casino officials said will be a new nightlife destination.

"Voltaire will lead a revival in high-caliber nightlife giving guests an unexpected night out but also the opportunity to see some of their favorite artists in an intimate way," said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort.

The venue has 1,000 seats and was designed by Emmy and Tony Award-winning production designer Derek McLane.

"I really wanted it to feel like an escape from the environment of the casino floor," McLane said. "Something that felt like a completely different world. An intimate, exciting, and inviting world."

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

"The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night. That's what Voltaire is and I can't wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting," Minogue said. "The spirit is one of pure, authentic fun."

Voltaire is scheduled to open on Nov. 3.

Tickets, tables, and packages for Minogue's opening show and residency are scheduled to go on sale on Aug. 9.