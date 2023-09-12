David Blaine announces new residency at the Wynn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Magician and illusionist David Blaine is bringing a new show to the Wynn.

It's called "Impossible" and is scheduled to open on New Years Eve weekend.

"I've spent my life building my magic by traveling around the globe discovering some of the world's most carefully guarded secrets, being inspired by great magicians who came before me and building on their legacy to show that even the impossible is possible," Blaine said. "I am thrilled to be unveiling my new residency 'Impossible' at the premiere venue in Las Vegas, the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas."

We are thrilled to announce that the world’s most iconic magician, @DavidBlaine, will make his #WynnLasVegas debut this New Years Eve Weekend with David Blaine: 𝘐𝘔POSSIBLE! Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10am PT. https://t.co/jieDo7XYDE pic.twitter.com/zr1tis40Q1 — Wynn Las Vegas (@WynnLasVegas) September 12, 2023

According to Ticketmaster, 12 shows have been scheduled so far.



Dec. 29, 30, 31

Feb. 14, 17, 18

March 27, 29, 30

May 8, 10, 11

Tickets start at $70 will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

The magician recently wrapped up a residency at Resorts World. His show, "In Spades", premiered in Sept. 2022. During one of those performances, he dislocated his shoulder after jumping into a pile of boxes from a platform that is 80 feet in the air. It's unclear what acts will be in the new show. However, several could be transferred to and performed at the smaller venue.