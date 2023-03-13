Illusionist David Blaine dislocates shoulder during Resorts World performance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Illusionist David Blaine is recovering after dislocating his shoulder during a performance at Resorts World on Saturday night.

He starts the show by jumping into a pile of boxes in the audience from a platform 80 feet in the air.

Blaine injured himself during this stunt and that's when some members of the audience were able to help.

"There were four orthopedic doctors in the audience along with my EMS team who came up and took great care of me," Blaine said. "I am humbled by the encouragement I received from the audience and was somehow able to finish the show."

Blaine said his Las Vegas show is full of his favorite acts and stunts that push him beyond his limits.

"Even though i have trained much of my entire life, there is an implicit danger to make possible what feels impossible," Blaine said.

Blaine returns to the Resorts World Theater on April 28th and 29th for his next set of shows for his "In Spades" residency.