Decades-old barrel with human remains washes up on shore of Lake Mead

(KTNV) — The receding shores of Lake Mead gave up a new secret on Sunday, May 1: a barrel containing human remains.

In the days that followed, police said the remains are believed to be those of a man who was shot and killed anytime from the mid-1970s to early 1980s.

As drought causes the lake's waters to recede ever further, many wonder what other long-hidden secrets may rise to the surface.

LOWERING LEVELS AT LAKE MEAD

The depths of Lake Mead are being revealed as the drought crisis in Southern Nevada and the western U.S. worsens. As the lake's levels continue to drop at an alarming rate, what else might be discovered? "We expect fully as lake levels drop, there will be artifacts that are hundreds of thousands of years old," said Dave Alberg, the chief of resource management and compliance at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Read more here.

A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

A man found dead in a barrel at Lake Mead appears to have died from a gunshot wound, Las Vegas detectives announced. Investigators believe he was killed sometime in the mid-1970s or early 1980s, based on clothing and footwear found on his person. Read more here.

DOCUMENTED ON VIDEO

Video shared with 13 Action News by Instagram user @LasVegasScoop shows the skeletal human remains witnesses saw inside the barrel before the National Park Service responded and turned the case over to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for investigation. View the video here.

LONG-HIDDEN REMAINS

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer discusses the investigation into the murder, which likely happened 30 to 40 years before the body was found. At that time, the water where the barrel was dumped would likely has been 50 to 60 feet deep, he said. Read more here.

A GRUESOME DISCOVERY

The National Park Service searches the area near Hemenway Harbor after a witness reported finding a barrel containing human remains on Sunday, May 1. Las Vegas police are called, and the barrel is taken to the Clark County Coroner's Office to perform an autopsy. Read the breaking news report.

This page will be updated with new information as the investigation into this homicide continues.