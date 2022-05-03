Police: Man found dead in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound in 1970s or '80s

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man found dead in a barrel at Lake Mead likely died from a gunshot wound, Las Vegas homicide detectives announced on Tuesday.

Based on clothing and footwear the victim was found with, detectives believe he was killed sometime in the mid-1970s to early 1980s, Lt. Ray Spencer stated in a news release.

The victim had not been publicly identified as of this report. The remains were sent to the Clark County Coroner's Office for an autopsy after their discovery on Sunday afternoon, near the Hemenway Harbor launch ramp.

Video obtained by 13 Action News shows the skeletal remains witnesses saw inside the barrel before the National Park Service responded and turned the case over the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police for investigation. [WARNING: Some people may find the video disturbing.]

"As the lake shrunk, the water level continues to drop. Now that barrel has become visible," Spencer said previously.

The discovery has prompted curiosity about what other secrets could be revealed by the receding water levels of Lake Mead.

Anyone with information that could aid this homicide investigation can contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, Spencer said. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.