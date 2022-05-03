Lowering lake levels leads to new discoveries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The depths, unknown to many, are being unearthed. As lake mead levels continue to drop at an alarming rate, what else will we discover?

Lake Mead visitor Michelle Oakley describes: "It’s quite scary really how low they are. I don’t know whether us discovering something would be scary for us but it’s quite amazing what can be discovered. Like how long it’s been here and why."

The Lake Mead Recreation Area explains there have been discoveries for year, like the lost town of St. Thomas surfacing. Now you can walk where before the largest structure stood 60 feet underwater at the time of water levels rising due to the dam..

Dave Alberg, the chief of resource management and compliance for Lake Mead Recreation Area explains: "Over the 90 year history of this lake there have been a number of plane crashes that have taken place. This area was inhabited for thousands of years by Native American people who called this home. We expect fully as lake levels drop, there will be artifacts that are hundreds or thousands of years old."

Las Vegas Local Chip Kesterke, a retired casino dealer for 35 years recalls coming to the lake in the 80s in the early morning hours when where we were standing during this interview was well underwater.

"We use to get off work at 4 AM in the morning and we would go home, get somebody’s boat, bring it out here to the lake and we’d be out here by 5 or 5:30. The water was really calm. Now, we just went up to Callville Bay and the marina is closed. You can’t launch your boat from there anymore," Kesterke said.

Some visitors describe that eerie feeling of the unknown.

"It’s weird. You don’t know what is there and as water levels are dropping weird things are being discovered," says Oakley.

The Lake Mead Recreation Area urges people to, if they find something, leave it alone and take pictures. Disturbing it can cost historical value and damage to the ecosystem.

