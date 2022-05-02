Watch
ONGOING: Body appears to be discovered at Lake Mead, officials say

Posted at 6:48 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 22:51:42-04

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Human remains have been found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sunday, officials say.

National Park Service rangers said they began searching the area near Hemenway Harbor around 3:00 p.m. after a witness reported finding a barrel containing human remains.

The National Park Service Investigative Service Branch said they are coordinating with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Crime Scene Investigations Section to recover the remains.

The Clark County Medical Examiner said they have been contacted to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing according to a press release.

No further information is available to post at this time.

KTNV is continuing to get more information on this incident as it becomes available.

