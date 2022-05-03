LVMPD says barrel dumped in Lake Mead containing remains was from 1980s

(KTNV) — A shocking discovery at Lake Mead.

VIDEO: IG reel from @LasVegasScoop shows human remains in barrel at Lake Mead

Human remains were found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sunday, and police have confirmed that the male victim was murdered around the 1980s.

Police say they are now trying to identify him, Lt. Ray Spencer from LVMPD spoke to 13 Action News regarding the barrel.

"We have learned after autopsy [Monday morning] that this person was murdered and dropped in a lake some time around the 1980's," Spencer said. "As the lake shrunk, the water level continues to drop. Now that barrel has become visible."

Spencer says 30 to 40 years ago, that water would have been 50 to 60 feet deep.

The barrel containing the victim was found yesterday according to the National Park Service around 3 p.m.