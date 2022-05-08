Watch
More remains found at Lake Mead

Aerial Lake Mead
Jason Harvey/KTNV
Aerial Lake Mead
Posted at 7:28 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 22:28:44-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Human remains were found at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area Saturday.

According to a Boulder City press release National Park Service rangers discovered skeletal remains after receiving a witness report.

Rangers report the remains were found around 2 p.m.

Additional details are forthcoming and will be added to this article as they become available.

