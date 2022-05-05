Retired Las Vegas police officers to award $5,000 to find more remains from Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Retired police officers, David Kohlmeier and Daniel Minor of The Problem Solver show, said they are offering $5,000 rewards to volunteer divers who find any remaining bodies from Lake Mead.

The Problem Solver said this is to help bring closure to families and friends of possible victims, and to assist law enforcement in their efforts.

The $5000 reward is said to be paid from funds from The Problem Solver show.